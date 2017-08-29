Arsenal are reportedly set to challenge Manchester City for Jonny Evans’s signature as City prepare an improved bid for the West Brom centre-back, as reported by The Telegraph.

With Pep Guardiola looking to bolster City’s defensive options, the Manchester club are said to be preparing an offer of around £30m for the former 29-year-old.

However, following Arsenal’s shambolic defensive display against Liverpool on Sunday, the Gunners are believed to have made enquiries about the Northern Ireland international ahead of a bid from a fellow rival. Arsenal made a bid for Evans last year but it was quickly rejected.

The Belfast-born Man Utd academy graduate spent nine years at Old Trafford, via loan spells at Royal Antwerp and Sunderland before joining West Brom in 2015.

Tony Pulis is believed to be ready to let the defender leave for the right price after rumours of a dream move to City began to surface.

The Baggies reportedly rejected a £21m offer from Leicester City this week but the Midlands club will face an uphill struggle to compete with the bidding power and lure of both Arsenal and Man City.

Jonny Evans’ current contract with West Brom runs until June 2019.