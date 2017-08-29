Arsenal Midfielder Received Death Threats on Instagram Following Anfield Humiliation

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has been forced to disable comments on his latest Instagram post after users were aiming death threats towards him after the Gunners' 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Arsenal fans were incensed before the first whistle had even blown after Arsene Wenger decided to leave new signings Alexandre Lacazette and Saed Kolasicac on the bench and start Danny Welbeck up top and Hector Bellerin out of position at left wing-back.

Arsenal's performance was pitiful and the fans have the right to be angry at the players, but these Instagram comments have taken it too far for Granit Xhaka.

Xhaka uploaded a picture at an airport of him heading off for international duty with Switzerland, but @afcstuff reports that had to disable comments on the post due to such aggressive behaviour from commenters, who even issued death threats.

Granit Xhaka was forced to disable comments on his latest Instagram post after receiving death threats & abusive language towards him. #afc pic.twitter.com/vB7tblDK8J — afcstuff (@afcstuff) August 28, 2017

Xhaka wasn't the only player to receive some abusive treatment but his case seems especially harsh considering he has had some solid performances, and some Arsenal fans were quick to point this out and defend the Swiss midfielder.

Xhaka's been getting a lot of stick and was sloppy yesterday, but this is the situation we give him every time he gets the ball. It's mad. pic.twitter.com/D3KGTaO0bM — JB™ (@gunnerpunner) August 28, 2017

Arsenal's season seems to be going from bad to worse with rumors that Shkodran Mustafi could be heading to Inter and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain edging closer to a move to Chelsea.

And with only four days left until the transfer window shuts, Arsene Wenger has barely any time to attempt to get the fans back on his and the Arsenal players sides.