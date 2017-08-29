Barcelona Chief Rules Out Signing Nice's Jean Michael Seri as Philippe Coutinho Links Linger

Barcelona sporting director Robert Fernandez has ruled out the possibility of the club signing Nice midfielder Jean Michael Seri.

The Catalan giants have been linked with transfers for midfielders and Seri has recently voiced his interest in a move to one of Europe's biggest clubs, with Barcelona looking to reclaim the La Liga title after losing the championship to Real Madrid last season.

However, Fernandez says his side will not be moving for Seri after deciding to invest in other positions.

He said, as quoted by Sport: “Seri is totally ruled out. After analysing [the situation] calmly, we decided that our priority was other positions."

When asked how many players the club wanted to bring in, Fernandez replied: "Another player, if it's possible two."

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

Angel Di Maria could also join Barcelona, with the 29-year-old's game time at Paris Saint-Germain likely to diminished after the French giants signed forward Neymar for a world record transfer of £198m.

Seri was one of Nice's best players last season as the club finished third, reaching the qualifying stages of the Champions League, and contributed seven goals and nine assists in 34 Ligue 1 appearances.





Barcelona were beaten comprehensively in the Supercopa de Espana by Real Madrid but have won their first two La Liga matches, triumphing over Real Betis and Alaves.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with a move for Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho but have been rebuffed in their pursuit of the Brazil international, seeing three bids rejected by the Reds despite Coutinho handing in a transfer request.