Bordeaux Slap €40m Price-Tag on Wonderkid Malcom Amid Dortmund Interest

Following the £135.5m transfer of Borussia Dortmund’s Ousmane Dembele to Barcelona, Bordeaux have reportedly slapped a €40m price-tag on potential replacement Malcom, as reported by Goal.





Die Borussen have been consistently linked with the former Corinthians striker as a replacement should Dembele leave, but now that the Bundesliga side have ample funds to play with, Ligue 1 side Bordeaux are reportedly trying to get as much as they can for the Brazilian star.

The youngster made a whopping 45 appearances across all competitions last season, bagging nine goals and seven assists.





Talks have reportedly begun between the two clubs, with Die Schwarzgelben eager to have Malcom’s future resolved by Monday.

Bundesliga rivals Wolfsburg are also interested in the Sao Paulo-born forward, having had a €25m offer rebuffed by Les Girondins two weeks ago.

NICOLAS TUCAT/GettyImages

However, with contract extension talks with the Corinthians youth product well under way, Dortmund are desperate to replace the attacking dynamism of Dembele and may meet Bordeaux’s inflated valuation.

Malcom’s current contract with Bordeaux runs until June 2020.