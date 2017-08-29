Soccer

Cardiff Rebuff Everton's Advances to Sign Hitman With Manager Neil Warnock Keen to Keep Hold of Him

2 hours ago

Everton have made an approach to sign Cardiff City striker Kenneth Zohore, which was swiftly turned down by the Championship club.

The Toffees are in the market for another striker, as was confirmed by manager Ronald Koeman follow his side's draw with Manchester City last Monday, and have tried to test the waters with Cardiff over their hitman as reported by BBC Sport.

The Danish U21 international is being coveted by a number of other clubs including Premier League new boys Brighton and Hull City, but the Bluebirds and manager Neil Warnock don't want to sell.

Warnock has attempted to fend off other clubs by declaring that it would take an offer of £30m to prize him away from the club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Zohore finished as Cardiff's top goalscorer last season with 12 goals, and the club are hoping he can have another good season as they bid for promotion to back to the Premier League.

Cardiff are keen to remain focused on their season rather than engage in talks to sell Zohore, after winning their first five league matches of the new season.

Toffees boss Koeman could yet go back in for the target man though, as Zohore would likely bring a different kind of play style to the table than Sandro Ramirez and Wayne Rooney do.

