Soccer

Celtic Announce Return of Talented Man City Youngster on Season-Long Loan Deal

an hour ago

Patrick Roberts has re-joined Celtic on another season-long loan deal from Manchester City.

The Hoops announced that the 20-year-old had returned to Parkhead for a second successive loan spell, via their official website.

Roberts enjoyed a productive 18-month spell at Celtic between February 2016 and May 2017, and has decided to join up with the reigning Scottish Premiership champions again to continue his first-team development.

The winger spoke of his delight at being able to return to Glasgow for the rest of the 2017/18 campaign, and admitted that he couldn't wait to get started once more.

He beamed: “All the support and love I have been getting has been brilliant. I love it here and to be back is great and I’m thankful to be finally here.

“We had a good end to the season, which obviously helped, and playing for these great fans was also a factor coming back. It’s great to be back and I can’t wait to get going again.

“The manager has been brilliant with me. He obviously wanted me back and so did Celtic. I had a decision to make after pre-season and when that came around Brendan Rodgers was obviously a huge factor in that. He is a top manager. I worked under him all of last year and I believe I can develop under him even more and become a better player."

Roberts bagged himself 17 goals and 21 assists for Rodgers' men from 60 appearances across his 18 months north of the border before his previous loan ended, and now has the chance at sampling Champions League football for the first time with the club.

Celtic's qualification through the play-off round earned them a ridiculously tough group, with Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich and Anderlecht their opponents in group B.

Roberts, though, is of the opinion that with a vociferous home crowd behind them, Celtic could produce the odd upset or two on home turf and potentially reach the last-16 stage against the odds.

He added: “I watched it in Manchester with all the lads there, but I had an eye on Celtic to see who they got.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

"It’s a hard draw but it’s good, and it’s where I strive to play in, while we know what this club can bring to the Champions League. I haven’t seen the Celtic lads yet but I’m sure they will all be looking forward to it and will be raring to go when it gets underway.

“Celtic Park was rocking last year in the Champions League and I’m sure it will be the exact same this year. I would love to be out there playing for the fans in that environment and entertaining them.”

