Chelsea Believe Swansea Will Accept Cut-Price Offer for Target Man Before Deadline Day Arrives

Chelsea have reason to believe they can sign Swansea striker Fernando Llorente in a cut-price deal before the transfer window closes in two days' time.

Apparently Swansea had originally placed a £30m price tag on Llorente's head, but the Blues think that because they are looking at Wilfried Bony, they can get him on the cheap, as reported by the Evening Standard.

Conte is hopeful of signing his former player for around £15m, as the Swans bid to bring back Bony from Manchester City.

Conte knows all about the qualities Llorente can bring to a team having spent time together at Juventus, and the former Athletic Bilbao legend would likely come in as a backup striker to compatriot Alvaro Morata to give the team another dimension off the bench.

There is a good relationship between Chelsea and Swansea following the loan move of Tammy Abraham to the Liberty Stadium, and the fact that Paul Clement used to be the assistant manager at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were first linked with a shock move for 32-year-old Llorente back in January following reports of a rift between Conte and Diego Costa.

It looks like the Italian tactician could be set to test the waters again, with time fast running out before the summer transfer window closes.

Any move for Llorente could impact the future of Michy Batshuayi, who has failed to break into the starting XI since his £33m move from Marseille following Euro 2016.