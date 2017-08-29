Inter Forward Could Make Benfica Loan Switch Following Hugely Underwhelming First Season

Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa could be set to complete a loan move to Portugese side Benfica today.

The Brazilian is after a fresh start to his career following a highly disappointing first season at the San Siro in which he only managed to score one goal after his €30m transfer from Santos last summer.

The 20-year-old has apparently failed to win over new coach Luciano Spalletti in pre-season, and now Sky report (via Football Italia) that he can move temporarily.

The man known as 'Gabigol' is expected in Portugal today to finalise the move, with Thursday's deadline fast approaching.

Gabriele Maltinti/GettyImages

The youngster made a name for himself back in his native Brazil with Santos, but has so far failed to make the expected impact with the Nerazzurri.

Many have tipped him as the 'next Neymar' given the Santos and Brazil connection, but it would appear the full international has a bit more developing to do if he is to get anywhere near that kind of level.

His compatriot completed a big money move to Barcelona when he was Gabigol's age, and he has gone on to establish himself as one of the world's best.

Not only that, but this summer Neymar became the most expensive footballer in history after making a shock £198m move to Paris Saint-Germain.

