Soccer

Leicester Ace Reveals Why it's Better to Face Premier League 'Big Boys' Now Rather Than Later

12 minutes ago

Marc Albrighton has explained why it is much more beneficial for Leicester City to get matches against the Premier League elite out of the way as early as possible.

The Foxes have faced Arsenal and Manchester United in their first three league games of the 2017/18 campaign, with 4-3 and 2-0 defeats sustained against two of last season's top five.

Speaking to the club's official website, however, Albrighton admitted that he and his teammates felt they had played okay against the Gunners and Red Devils despite the results, and doesn't believe either loss has dented confidence in the squad.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

He said: “We’ve obviously got a tough start. We knew that as soon as the fixtures came out, we had quite a lot of the big boys early on.

“That could be a good thing or a bad thing, but we’ve got to play them at some point. I think in both of the games against top opposition away from home, in spells we’ve given a good account of ourselves. If we can do that then we won’t go far wrong.

“It’s obviously disappointing because you want to win games and if you can’t win, you want to draw. It’s important when you come here (Old Trafford) you have a game plan and to stick to that game plan.

“I think we did that for large parts of the game and we stuck at it. Ultimately, as soon as they score, then it’s difficult to get back into it. We gave it a go but we’re obviously disappointed.

“This place is tough to come in any year and obviously they’ve made some signings and got some big players in their side. Not many teams will come here and get points throughout the season. I’d be very shocked if they did.”

Leicester have managed to scoop up victories over newcomers Brighton and in the Carabao Cup over Sheffield United, and the winger stated that everyone in Craig Shakespeare's first-team set up was pleased with the start to the season thus far.

He added: “It’s been tough but we knew it would be. We looked at Brighton and knew it was a must win for us. Those are the games where we’ve got to make sure we get maximum points from and we did that.

“We had a good win in the cup as well, so the lads that haven’t been playing got minutes under their belts.

“We’ll go into the international break now. The lads that go away will hopefully do well and the lads that stay here will train and make sure they’re ready in two weeks’ time.”

