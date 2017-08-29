Manchester City Could Make Late Raid for Unsettled Dortmund Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stated earlier in the window that he would be staying at Dortmund, despite weeks of self-prompted speculation. However, the Gabon international is now said to have been unsettled once again, this time by Dortmund's decision to allow Ousmane Dembele to join Barcelona.





Dortmund will now face a battle to hold onto their star striker past deadline day, as Manchester City have renewed their interest according to the Sun.

With Thursday's deadline fast approaching Manchester City are expected to be one of the busiest clubs in the Premier League, as the they look to add a centre-back and forward to their squad for the upcoming season.

City are also expected to negotiate the departure of several players before Thursday's deadline including Wilfred Bony and Eliaquim Mangala.

It has been reported that City were quoted a fee of £73m for Aubameyang earlier this summer and it is thought City would have no problem in finding the funds for this transfer.

INA FASSBENDER/GettyImages

However, with Dortmund receiving a fee reported to be £135m for the transfer of Dembele to Barcelona, the Bundesliga side could be in a financial position to refuse a bid of that size should they be intent on keeping Aubameyang.