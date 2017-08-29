Soccer

Miguel Britos' Watford Future in Doubt After Red Card for Horror Challenge During 0-0 Brighton Draw

41 minutes ago

Watford manager Marco Silva says he is yet to decide whether Miguel Britos has a future at the club.

The Hornets want to bring in players but some may need to depart before the deadline and Britos could be forced to make way after being sent off for a shocking challenge on Brighton's Anthony Knockaert during the 0-0 draw with the Seagulls on Saturday.

Speaking as quoted by the Express, Silva revealed he is yet to decide whether to forgive Britos for his ill-judged lunge on Knockaert.

Silva said: “We need to wait and see in the future.


“We will analyse and talk with him. Will I fine him? That’s not something to talk about here. I want to keep it inside our club.”

Despite the FA having the power to increase Britos' ban, it is expected that the former Napoli defender will serve a standard three-match suspension.

Knockaert has criticised the challenge since Saturday's goalless draw, describing the tackle as "the worst challenge by far that I’ve ever been on the receiving end of".

The winger added: "It’s important that referees protect players from bad tackles, and I thank the referee for taking the right action.


“It was obviously a bad challenge and the ref made the right decision. It’s the sort of tackle you don’t want to see in football and it could have been a lot worse for me. I’m fortunate that I was able to carry on.

“I could see it coming – he came in literally to do a bad challenge and the first thing I tried to do was to avoid it, but I couldn’t get out of the way.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters