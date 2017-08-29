Miguel Britos' Watford Future in Doubt After Red Card for Horror Challenge During 0-0 Brighton Draw

Watford manager Marco Silva says he is yet to decide whether Miguel Britos has a future at the club.

The Hornets want to bring in players but some may need to depart before the deadline and Britos could be forced to make way after being sent off for a shocking challenge on Brighton's Anthony Knockaert during the 0-0 draw with the Seagulls on Saturday.

Speaking as quoted by the Express, Silva revealed he is yet to decide whether to forgive Britos for his ill-judged lunge on Knockaert.

It's an early shower for Miguel Britos.He's given a straight red for a bad challenge on Anthony Knockaert https://t.co/MRdYVJJ8Os pic.twitter.com/QBHN2c0DYw — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) August 26, 2017

Silva said: “We need to wait and see in the future.





“We will analyse and talk with him. Will I fine him? That’s not something to talk about here. I want to keep it inside our club.”

Despite the FA having the power to increase Britos' ban, it is expected that the former Napoli defender will serve a standard three-match suspension.

Knockaert has criticised the challenge since Saturday's goalless draw, describing the tackle as "the worst challenge by far that I’ve ever been on the receiving end of".

💬 | Marco Silva praised #watfordfc's spirit and organisation while speaking to the media after today's game. pic.twitter.com/roIRLIxvAH — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 26, 2017

The winger added: "It’s important that referees protect players from bad tackles, and I thank the referee for taking the right action.





“It was obviously a bad challenge and the ref made the right decision. It’s the sort of tackle you don’t want to see in football and it could have been a lot worse for me. I’m fortunate that I was able to carry on.

“I could see it coming – he came in literally to do a bad challenge and the first thing I tried to do was to avoid it, but I couldn’t get out of the way.”