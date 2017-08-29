Monaco have signed Stevan Jovetic from Inter Milan with the striker signing a contract which will run until 2021.

Jovetic, who has previously had spells at Manchester City, Sevilla and Fiorentina, becomes Monaco's latest summer signing, with the Ligue 1 champions already swooping for Youri Tielemans, Jordy Gaspar, Diego Benaglio and Rachid Ghezzal earlier in the window.

Jovetic told Monaco's website: "I'm very happy to be here. AS Monaco is a big club that played in the semi-finals of the Champions League and won the French Champion title last season. There are some great players on this team. That's why I chose AS Monaco."

Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev added: "We are very happy to welcome Stevan Jovetic to AS Monaco. He has evolved in the biggest championships and has the experience of the highest level.

"At 27 years old, he is a great player who is mature. We are convinced that he will find here all the conditions to fully express his talent."

After a disappointing spell at Manchester City, where he scored 11 goals in 39 appearances, Jovetic joined Inter Milan on loan before making the temporary move permanent.

However, the 27-year-old failed to make much of an impact at the San Siro and joined Sevilla on loan earlier in 2017, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances for the La Liga side.

Jovetic will now hope to play alongside Radamel Falcao up front for Monaco as they look to defend their Ligue 1 title despite selling a number of their key first-team players.