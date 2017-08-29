Soccer

Reports Claim De Jong Move From Newcastle United to Ajax Settled for 'Bargain' Fee

21 minutes ago

Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf have claimed that Ajax's bid to bring Siem de Jong back to his native country from Newcastle United amounted to just €2m.

On Monday it was confirmed that the 28-year-old's three year spell at St James' Park had come to an end after originally signing a six-year contract in a transfer from Ajax in 2014.

However, De Telegraaf state that Ajax paid Newcastle United less than half of the BBC's reported figure of £4m, with the Dutch newspaper describing the transfer as a 'bargain' deal.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

The Amsterdam side have not won the Eredivisie since De Jong was last at the club three years ago and the Dutchman joins a side which has seen key players such as Davy Klaassen, Jaïro Riedewald and Davinson Sánchez all leave for large fees.

It must, however, be noted that De Telegraaf is often seen as a pro-Ajax newspaper, and the reported leaks about de Jong’s transfer fee could have been engineered to show that the Dutch side have got the best deal possible for a midfielder who has only played 49 games in the last three years - with more than half of them appearances from the bench.

De Godenzonen are currently sitting in 6th place in the Eredivisie and there is significant pressure on new manager Marcel Keizer to bring home the club's 34th top-flight title this season.

