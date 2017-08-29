Sam Allardyce Doesn't Rule Out Return to Former Club Palace as Pressure Mounts on De Boer

The well-publicised managerial crisis involving Frank de Boer at Crystal Palace shows no immediate signs of abating, as the Dutchman fails to suitably implement his Total Football philosophy on his new Eagles charges.

His rigid commitment to his own philosophy has seemingly put him at loggerheads with the abilities of his own players, not least the club's hierarchy, who after three opening losses - with no goals scored - are understandably concerned at the direction the club is going, with their five season stay in the Premier League in jeopardy.

The media indubitably have the taste of blood on their palate and speculation is abound that the Eagles hierarchy will cut their ties with De Boer sooner rather than later, even at the expense of a considerable payout - the former Ajax coach is on £2m-per-year three-year contract, although they are likely to give him until at least after their next game against Burnley to decide definitely.

To that end, the name most likely to be mentioned in close quarters, none more so than amongst Palace supporters, is Sam Allardyce, the manager who orchestrated a minor miracle with the Eagles last season and clawed them from the midst of relegation.

Speaking to talkSPORT on Tuesday, the disgraced former England boss, was asked whether he would consider coming back to the club that he sensationally quit at the end of last season, and was rather non-committal when pressed by presenter Jim White:

"If you look at Stoke last season, I think it was seven or eight games in before Mark (Hughes) got his first three points on the board and they finished in one of the highest places they have ever done in the Premier League," he said.

"It is early days and people need a little bit of patience. They have all got to work together to try and get it right."

On the topic of a return to SE25, Allardyce claimed that he was enjoying his time away from the rigours of management, but chose not to categorically rule himself out of the hot seat, which will only serve to encourage the hopes of Palace fans.

"I've been relaxing this summer watching the interesting transfer market and being associated with any club at this early stage of the season would not be of any interest to me at the moment," he said.

"I have just had a trip to Hawaii watching from afar and I went to watch Man United on Saturday and I wouldn't associate myself with any job at this moment in time.

"I am very comfortable in my life. My time in the Premier League for many, many years has been tremendously exciting and I have enjoyed every minute, but having a break from football is the right thing for me to do.

"I am just watching Premier League football with great interest, watching how it is panning out, and not living under the pressures that every manager in the Premier League is living under today.





"Three games into the Premier League season, it is a little hasty when people talk about you coming back into football."