Sergio Ramos Urges Bernabeu Fans to Give 'Respectful' Reception to Barca Rival Pique in Italy Clash

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has urged fans of the Spanish national team to give a respectful reception to Gerard Pique when La Roja host Italy in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday evening.

Pique is often booed by the Spanish supporters when he plays for Spain, and there are believed to be a number of reasons behind the reaction - given his outspoken views on Catalunya and his goading of Real Madrid during Barcelona's treble celebrations in 2015.

Pique is set to play in the game against the Azzurri, which incidentally takes place at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Despite the expected hostility to come Pique's way, Ramos urged the supporters to go easy on the Barcelona man, saying as reported by Marca: "To Pique or to anybody else you must always respect the players.

"[I ask the fans] to support us, it will be a tense and difficult match. We want to perform well and play a good game."

EDUARDO MUNOZ ALVAREZ/GettyImages

Former Barcelona star David Villa has also received a call up to the squad - he's potentially in line for his first cap since 2014 - and Ramos has admitted he's happy to see the now 35-year-old reintroduced to the fold.





He said: "I think it surprised us all. But it is well received. He still has a young spirit and always wants to score goals."





Spain will also visit Liechtenstein on Wednesday.