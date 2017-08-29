Soccer

Report: Coutinho Growing Worried as Liverpool Continues to Snub Barcelona

FC Barcelona Can Offer Healing to City Recovering from Terrorist Attack
Philippe Coutinho is reportedly quite a worried man by Spanish news source Diario AS.

The attacking midfielder, currently on international duty with Brazil, is desperate to leave Liverpool for Barcelona this summer, but the Reds have been rather stubborn, rebuffing all offers which have come before them so far.

Coutinho hasn't been able to suit up for the Anfield side as yet this season, but in spite of that is fine to represent Brazil, with doctors claiming that his back problem is simply as a result of stress.

The player has even approached the club's captain and vice captain, asking them to intercede with Jurgen Klopp on his behalf. However, the German has told the players that the decision is out of his hands.

The owners, Fenway Sports Group, have remained intransigent over their desire to keep the player, and are reportedly not ready to entertain any more discourse with Barca.

Coutinho continues to train well with Brazil, but is said to be very distraught over Liverpool's refusal to let him leave.

The player trained alongside Neymar and Paulinho on Monday and, contrary to earlier reports stemming from Catalunya, neither player advised their compatriot to reject the La Liga giants to remain with Liverpool.

With two days left to run in the transfer window, there's still plenty of time for Barca to get their man. Yet if Liverpool continue to reject their advances, especially considering the fact that there is no clause to trigger, then there really is little they can do.

