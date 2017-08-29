Van Dijk Still Hoping for Liverpool Move But Interest From Chelsea & Arsenal Could Complicate Things

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk is still hoping to join Liverpool, with the transfer window now just two days away from being shut.

The Netherlands international has been pushing for a move to Anfield all summer, going as far as handing in a transfer request, yet the Saints have held on firmly, insisting that the player is not for sale.

According to the Independent, Van Dijk hasn't given up on his dream move. But London sides Chelsea and Arsenal could scupper any potential deal with late bids.

The Reds were believed to have been forced out of the chase by Southampton's threats to report them to the authorities over alleged tapping up. And despite having issued an apology and claiming that their interest was over, they are now thought to be back in pursuit.

Van Dijk remains keen on Liverpool. Expects to sign for LFC. As ever, it's up to Saints https://t.co/957F2ydylg — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) August 29, 2017

Van Dijk prefers joining Liverpool over both Chelsea and Arsenal, but should it come to leaving St Mary's to join either one, the general feeling is that he wouldn't turn any one of them down.

The relationship between Southampton and Liverpool has soured considerably this summer, and as much as they want to hold on to the defender, they would much rather to sell him to another club over the Reds.

The player has since been exiled from the side, and it would be in Southampton's best interest to cash in now, as the rapport between club and player is thought to be beyond repair.

The St. Mary's side can expect to rake in at least £70m if they do decide to let the player go this week. But it all remains to be seen.