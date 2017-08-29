West Brom Attempt to Hijack Watford Move for Arsenal Outcast Kieran Gibbs Before Deadline Day

West Brom have not given up on signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs, and are attempting to hijack Watford's move for the England international, according to the Daily Mirror.





Marco Silva's side have had a £7m bid accepted by the Gunners for the 28-year-old, but it's now thought that the Baggies will rival that with a bid of their own, despite being knocked back by Arsenal when submitting a bid for Gibbs earlier in the summer.

The Arsenal left-back is one of several players considered surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium, with the arrival of Sead Kolasinac pushing Gibbs further down the pecking order.

The left-back has also now entered the final 12 months of his contract, and Arsenal are keen to sell him for a fee instead of losing him for nothing next summer.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Since making his debut for the club ten years ago, Gibbs has made 230 appearances for the Gunners and has been capped ten times for England during his time at the club.

West Brom are set for a busy few days in the transfer window. With club captain Jonny Evans' future uncertain, Pulis is keen to ensure that his squad is of sufficient strength to deal with any potential exit.

The Baggies are reportedly close to the signing of Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza in a £10m deal.

The Baggies have had a strong start to the season, winning two and drawing one to leave them in fifth place going into the international break.