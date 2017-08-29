Soccer

West Brom Attempt to Hijack Watford Move for Arsenal Outcast Kieran Gibbs Before Deadline Day

41 minutes ago

West Brom have not given up on signing Arsenal left-back Kieran Gibbs, and are attempting to hijack Watford's move for the England international, according to the Daily Mirror.


Marco Silva's side have had a £7m bid accepted by the Gunners for the 28-year-old, but it's now thought that the Baggies will rival that with a bid of their own, despite being knocked back by Arsenal when submitting a bid for Gibbs earlier in the summer. 

The Arsenal left-back is one of several players considered surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium, with the arrival of Sead Kolasinac pushing Gibbs further down the pecking order.

The left-back has also now entered the final 12 months of his contract, and Arsenal are keen to sell him for a fee instead of losing him for nothing next summer.  

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Since making his debut for the club ten years ago, Gibbs has made 230 appearances for the Gunners and has been capped ten times for England during his time at the club.

West Brom are set for a busy few days in the transfer window. With club captain Jonny Evans' future uncertain, Pulis is keen to ensure that his squad is of sufficient strength to deal with any potential exit. 

The Baggies are reportedly close to the signing of Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza in a £10m deal. 

The Baggies have had a strong start to the season, winning two and drawing one to leave them in fifth place going into the international break.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters