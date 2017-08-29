Soccer

West Brom Close in on Brazilian Midfielder Josef de Souza as Tony Pulis Plots Fletcher Replacement

11 minutes ago

West Bromwich Albion are closing in on completing the signing of Fenerbahce midfielder Josef de Souza. 

According to Turkish journalist Ahmet Ercanlar, a fee of €11.6m has been agreed between the two sides but de Souza is yet to agree on personal terms with the Baggies.

De Souza is a central midfielder and is comfortable playing in a holding role and allowing his team to go forward while he sits back and protects the defense. This role is somewhat vacant for the Baggies at the moment after Darren Fletcher's contract expired and the box-to-box midfielder joined Stoke City.

Souza has three international caps for Brazil, but has not appeared for them since 2015, and will be hoping a good season in the Premier League could give him the chance to get back into the international frame. 

OZAN KOSE/GettyImages

At a club level, the 28-year-old has scored 10 goals in 91 appearances for Fenerbahce since his move from Brazilian side Sao Paulo in 2015. 

West Brom recently signed Gareth Barry for an undisclosed fee and if Tony Pulis could get the de Souza deal over the line, the experience of Barry could help De Souza to become a very consistent performer in the Premier League.

