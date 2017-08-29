Soccer

​West Ham Owners Give Slaven Bilic 4 Games to Save His Job After Calamitous Start to the Season

an hour ago

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic reportedly held talks with co-owner David Sullivan on Sunday following West Ham’s 3-0 capitulation at Newcastle and has been told that results must improve if he is to keep his job at the London Stadium.

West Ham have had a poor start to the season, losing all three of their opening fixtures leaving them anchored at the bottom of the Premier League table.

However, given that West Ham’s three opening games have been played away from home, due to on-going works following the World Athletics Championships, co-chairman David Gold, Sullivan and vice-chairman Karen Brady are reluctant to make a snap decision, as reported by The Evening Standard.

West Ham’s next three fixtures are all at home, and West Ham’s hierarchy are expected much better performances against Huddersfield, Spurs and Swansea.

Should the East London club part company with Bilic, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been tipped as favourite to succeed the Croatian.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Benitez has voiced his frustrations at Newcastle’s failure to back him in the transfer market in recent weeks and has entered the final 12-months of his contract at St. James’ Park.

The former Liverpool manager was set to replace Sam Allardyce two years ago before the Real Madrid job came calling and the Spaniard is said to be grateful to the Hammers hierarchy for accepting his decision, and may be favourable to a move.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters