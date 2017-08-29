​West Ham Owners Give Slaven Bilic 4 Games to Save His Job After Calamitous Start to the Season

Hammers manager Slaven Bilic reportedly held talks with co-owner David Sullivan on Sunday following West Ham’s 3-0 capitulation at Newcastle and has been told that results must improve if he is to keep his job at the London Stadium.

West Ham have had a poor start to the season, losing all three of their opening fixtures leaving them anchored at the bottom of the Premier League table.

BREAKING: Slaven Bilic will remain West Ham manager for the time being, according to Sky sources #SSN pic.twitter.com/Ff9sqNAYn6 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 28, 2017

However, given that West Ham’s three opening games have been played away from home, due to on-going works following the World Athletics Championships, co-chairman David Gold, Sullivan and vice-chairman Karen Brady are reluctant to make a snap decision, as reported by The Evening Standard.

West Ham’s next three fixtures are all at home, and West Ham’s hierarchy are expected much better performances against Huddersfield, Spurs and Swansea.

Should the East London club part company with Bilic, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has been tipped as favourite to succeed the Croatian.

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Benitez has voiced his frustrations at Newcastle’s failure to back him in the transfer market in recent weeks and has entered the final 12-months of his contract at St. James’ Park.

The former Liverpool manager was set to replace Sam Allardyce two years ago before the Real Madrid job came calling and the Spaniard is said to be grateful to the Hammers hierarchy for accepting his decision, and may be favourable to a move.