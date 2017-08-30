Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo has told Spanish reporters that he remains optimistic that Diego Costa will again play for his side, as originally reported by The Telegraph.

There has reportedly been progress in negotiations aimed at reaching a compromise between Chelsea and Atletico this week, giving the Atletico chairman hope that a deal will soon be struck to bring Costa back to the Spanish capital.

Costa has been on strike all summer and is still yet to return to England for training with Chelsea, as he looks to force a move back to Atletico.

Despite Atletico’s refusal to meet Chelsea’s valuation of the Spaniard, there is still hope an agreement can be reached, either in the last few days of the window, or in January when Atletico's transfer embargo is lifted.

Spanish clubs have until midnight on Friday to sign players, just over 24 hours longer than English clubs who's window closes tomorrow night at 11pm.

Atletico do not have to sign Costa within this window, but the 28-year-old would have to join Diego Simeone's side before the deadline in order to be allowed to go on loan to another club until January.

Atletico's president remains optimistic that a deal can be struck either this window or next in order to bring Costa to the Wanda Metropolitano:

“He [Costa] has a contract with another club, it’s a complicated matter," claimed Cerezo. “We are taking things with ease. As long as Chelsea do not agree to his transfer, Costa will be [a] Chelsea [player].

“Am I pessimistic or optimistic regarding the arrival of Costa? I am always optimistic.”

Everton and Las Palmas are two clubs that have enquired about taking Costa on loan until January, but the striker is not thought to be interested in a temporary return to England and is more interested in joining Atletico even if that means not playing for six months.