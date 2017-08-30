Brighton Veteran Glenn Murray Left Baffled Over Three-Month Injury Lay-Off Claims

Brighton & Hove Albion veteran Glenn Murray has responded to rumours stating that he is set for a three-month spell on the sidelines through injury.

The striker took to his personal Twitter account to query a claim made by Transfer News Live's own social media account that he would be out of action until December due to an ankle injury.

Have I 🤔......That's news to me — Glenn Murray (@GM_83) August 29, 2017

In the wake of Murray's questioning of the validity of their source, Transfer News Live came out and publically apologised to the 33-year-old for the misinformation before they blamed talkSPORT for relaying false information about his unavailability.

Murray is currently in the midst of his third spell with the south coast club after he rejoined the Gulls on a permanent deal from Bournemouth in January.

The forward, who played for Brighton between July 2011 and September 2014 during his first stint with them, completed a £3m switch in the winter window after he enjoyed a six-month loan spell with last season's Championship runners-up - Murray bagging 15 goals during that time before he moved to Brighton permanently.

The former Crystal Palace and Rochdale star had begun this term by featuring in both of Brighton's first ever Premier League matches against Manchester City and Leicester.

However, he was hauled off after 66 minutes in the 2-0 home loss to the Foxes with a suspected ankle knock, and was not part of Chris Hughton's squad for either the 1-0 Carabao Cup win over Barnet or the stalemate with Watford last Saturday.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Reports had suggested that Murray was looking at considerable time on the treatment table, despite Brighton insisting that the problem was not a major one.

Murray will now hope to use the international break to recover from the knock and be fit enough to take part in Brighton's next match at home to West Bromwich Albion on 9th September.

The forward has bagged 80 goals from 183 appearances across his three spells with the Falmer Stadium-based outfit.

