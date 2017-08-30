Burnley Close to Tying Up Deal for Out-of-Favour Huddersfield Striker Nahki Wells

According to Sky Sports, Burnley are close to completing a shock move for Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells.





The Bermuda international is thought to be close to a move to Turf Moor, as Sean Dyche looks to replace Andre Gray.

Despite already signing Chris Wood as a replacement for Gray, Dyche is thought to want a striker that has a similar play-style to the now Watford player.

Wood, Sam Vokes and Jonathan Walters all offer a physical and aerial presence as strikers, but it is hoped that Wells can offer more pace and athleticism up front.

Earlier this summer Huddersfield boss David Wagner admitted that he was open to offers for Wells, after the Terriers had already signed Steve Mounie to be their first choice striker in the Premier League.

Wells scored 10 goals for Huddersfield in their promotion season while also providing three assists in 43 league appearances.

The 27-year-old has scored over ten goals in each of his last four seasons, with Burnley hoping he will be able to transfer that record to the Premier League.

The Bermuda international is currently recovering from ankle surgery, but Burnley are still willing to pursue a deal, with Huddersfield wanting £10m.

However, the two sides are thought to be close to brokering a deal for the striker, with Huddersfield likely to accept slightly lower than £10m in order to speed up the move.

Burnley are thought to have turned their attention to Wells after a move for FC Lorient forward Majeed Waris fell through, due to an inability to agree a fee.