Chelsea Plot Last Minute Move for Bayern Veteran as Conte Eyes Wing-Back Reinforcements

Chelsea's last-minute shopping spree have continued to gather pace after reports in Germany claimed that the Londoners have moved for Bayern Munich's Rafinha.

The veteran full-back is believed to have been the subject of an official bid from the reigning Premier League champions, according to Bild, as Antonio Conte looks to bolster his defensive ranks.

Chelsea have missed out on a number of key targets this summer and, with the transfer window set to close on Thursday at 11pm, are desperately searching for new recruits ahead of the deadline.

Rafinha, then, is the latest player to be linked with a Stamford Bridge transfer as Conte looks to give Victor Moses and Marcos Alonson some serious competition in the wing back roles within his current formation.

The 31-year-old has featured three times for Bayern already this term, but is yet to start either of the German giants' Bundesliga matches in 2017/18.

Rafinha only made 28 appearances throughout the entirety of the last campaign for Carlo Ancelotti's side, and had spoken of his desire to play more often in 2017/18.

He said: "I hope I'll be even more active this season. I have the quality for that. I'm here to play a lot of games."

However, with the likes of David Alaba, Joshua Kimmich and Juan Bernat also vying for a starting berth at full-back under Ancelotti, Rafinha could find game time at a premium once more - particularly once Bernat recovers from the ligament tear injury that will rule him out of action until October.

That spell on the sidelines for the Spaniard could mean that Bayern are reluctant to allow Rafinha to leave - a transfer away would leave just Alaba and Kimmich as first-choice options at left and right back - and scupper any hopes of Chelsea luring him away.

Chelsea boss Conte has so far seen moves for Juventus' Alex Sandro and Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fall through as potential wing back recruits, and the 48-year-old is now working tirelessly alongside his board to snap up one more arrival.

