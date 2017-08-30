Soccer

Deportivo La Coruna Reject €16m Bid From Brighton & Hove Albion for Star Striker

21 minutes ago

Deportivo La Coruña have turned down a bid of €16m from Brighton and Hove Albion for striker Florin Andone, according to Diario AS.

Having earned Premier League promotion last season, the Seagulls have managed a grand total of zero goals from their first three matches this term and are in need of striking reinforcements to come in and help them get on the board.

Chris Hughton's team have apparently identified Andone as the solution to their drought problems. However, have seen three bids rejected to date, with Deportivo less than keen on allowing the Romanian forward - who registered 12 strikes last season - to leave this summer.


Despite Deportivo's reluctance to sell, Andone does have a release clause, as is mandated for all players in Spain, which stands at €30m. Brighton remain confident that they can convince the Spanish outfit to settle for a lower fee before the transfer window closes on Thursday night.

News which may indicate Deportivo's eventual willingness to sell is that the club are also hoping to bring Arsenal's Lucas Perez back to Spain to add to their strike force, with a loan move thought to be on the cards as things stand.


