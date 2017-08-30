Soccer

Eagles Launch Late £10m Offer to Tempt France-Bound Hammers Striker Into London Stay

an hour ago

Crystal Palace are attempting to hijack Diafra Sakho's transfer away from the Premier League by offering West Ham £10m for his services, according to Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol.


The 27-year-old striker looked set to join Stade Rennais after completing a medical with the club in France. West Ham had allowed their Senegalese striker to travel to Rennes after accepting a bid in the region of £9m.

Having previously had spells in France with FC Metz and US Boulogne, Sakho looked set to end his three-year stint with the Hammers this summer. However, a late push from Frank de Boer's Crystal Palace could block a transfer away from the Premier League if West Ham are keen to pocket the extra cash.

The Senegal international has featured 58 times for West Ham over the last three years. Scoring 21 goals and assisting another 4, Sakho has failed to cement his place in the West Ham first team. 

The striker's most recent start came in their 2-0 victory over League Two side Cheltenham Town in the EFL Cup. Sakho was involved in both of West Ham's goals, getting his name on the scoresheet for the opener before assisting André Ayew to finish of the game just three minutes later.

