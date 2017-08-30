Soccer

Eden Hazard Piques Blues Fans' Hopes by Revealing That He's Waiting on New Chelsea Deal

an hour ago

Chelsea winger Eden Hazard has given Blues fans a reason to smile during what looks to be a dreadful end to their transfer window.

Now on international duty with Belgium, despite not featuring for Chelsea's senior side as yet this season due to him recovering from a broken ankle, Hazard could play in the Red Devils' World Cup qualifier against Gibraltar on Thursday.

Asked about his contract situation during a press conference ahead of the match, the 26-year-old indicated that there was nothing on the table at the moment, but also claimed to be waiting on an offer.

"At the moment there's nothing," he said with a smile. "I'm waiting."

Antonio Conte will be sweating on his player's safety during the international break, but will be hoping to have him ready for action when Premier League football resumes next month.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The Italian is also hoping that the Blues will be able to secure more signings before the close of the window, as his squad could be left pretty thin if no one else comes in.

Hazard, meanwhile, still has three years left to run on his current deal, having signed a five-year contract with Chelsea in 2015.

