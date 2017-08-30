European Giants Bayern and Man Utd Battle for the Signature of Swedish Youngster Alex Andersson

German champions Bayern Munich have sharpened their focus on Manchester United target Alex Timossi Andersson, according to German news outlet Tz.

The 16-year-old Helsingborg IF forward has been tracked by United since February following a trial with Mourinho's men, but the Bavarian giants have now emerged as potential suitors for the Swede.

Andersson's current side Helsingborg were recently relegated from Allsvenskan, the Swedish top flight division, and so the club may find keeping hold of their youth product increasingly hard.





However, despite training with both Bayern and United, Andersson seems to have no intent on forcing a move away from his native club.

Alex Timossi Andersson (2001) buteur à 16 ans avec Helsingborg en 2ème division suédoise, perçu comme le futur de la Suède ! 🇸🇪 pic.twitter.com/twewWZHGdf — Nordisk Football (@NordiskFootball) May 13, 2017

In an interview with Swedish news outlet Expressen, Andersson stated: "I do not plan a foreign move. I focus on HIF and to pick them up for all Swedish (sic) instead ... I'll do as good as I can, then we'll see."





While the forward has highlighted his admiration of Bayern, it is believed that the 16-year-old would prefer a move to Old Trafford due to the Swedish influence at the club.

Man United take 16-year-old wonderkid Alex Timossi Andersson on trial - here's why...https://t.co/TRGqPt8xX4 pic.twitter.com/dJdaCp59f9 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) February 22, 2017

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimović has recently resigned with the club, who already have centre-back Andreas Lindelof on their books and were briefly home to icon Henrik Larsson, who himself started his career at Helsingborg.

Although neither club have made a formal bid for Andersson, Helsingborg's relegation after 13 years in the top-flight means that they would not deny the chance to cash in on the forward.