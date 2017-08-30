Soccer

Everton & West Ham Vying to Hijack Zenit's Move for Valencia Defender Despite Passing Medical

21 minutes ago

Despite supposedly passing a medical at Zenit St. Petersburg, West Ham United and Everton are both vying to hijack the Russian club's move for Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour - according to a report published by French outlet RMC Sport.

The 28-year-old is currently on the cusp of a move to the Russian Premier League, although the deal has since hit a stumbling block, influencing both the Hammers and the Toffees to make their respective interests in the centre-back known.

The two English rivals have subsequently allegedly made contact with Valencia chiefs regarding the availability of the Tunisian international, but both parties from England's top-flight division are not alone in their efforts.

Ligue 1 outfits Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille are also monitoring the stuttering situation and are confident that they themselves could nab Abdennour, in the hope that he would prefer a move back to French soils, after having previous stints at both Toulouse and AS Monaco.

Both Ronald Koeman and Slaven Bilic are both in the market for defensive options, and with 'Los Che Els Taronges' aiming to offload the centre-half from their payroll before Thursday's transfer deadline, the two managers will be eager to block Abdennour's switch to the Krestovsky Stadium as soon as possible.

West Ham have started the 2017-18 campaign with the shutters open after shipping 10 goals in 3 domestic encounters, whereas their Merseyside counterparts, despite snagging Michael Keane from Burnley, have also been somewhat leaky at the back, so both will be equally desperate for cover and depth in-front of their goalmouth.

Ultimately, if Abdennour feels he can perform at his best in potential sub-zero temperatures in Russia, then he's more than equipped to battle with the best in Europe on a cold Tuesday night in Stoke - only time will tell with this particular transfer saga, but it's certainly going to heat up.

