Fabian Delph Rejects Stoke Move in Order to Chase First Team Dream at Man City

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph had been tipped to join Stoke City, after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Etihad Stadium, but has apparently turned down a move to the Potters in order to try to break into the first team under Pep Guardiola.

One rumour earlier this week had suggested City might offer the England international to Arsenal as a part-exchange option to sign Alexis Sanchez, but Delph appears set to stay in Manchester beyond Thursday night's deadline after turning down a move to Stoke.

According to Telegraph journalist James Ducker, Delph still harbours ambitions of breaking into the regular first XI at Manchester City, despite not featuring for the Citizens yet this season.

Delph has never really established himself in two years as a City player. He joined the club from Aston Villa in controversial circumstances in 2015, just days after pledging his allegiance to the midlands side, but injury often limited his availability for selection.

He made his England debut in 2014 after impressing with Villa and many saw this transfer window as an opportunity for the midfielder to move on, play more regularly and get his career back on track.

Delph knocked back Stoke. Believes he can get 1st team action at #MCFC despite being 6th in midfield pecking order. Stoke looking elsewhere — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) August 30, 2017

Delph was an unused substitute for the opening weekend win over Brighton, but has been left out of the squad altogether for the two games since.