Forgotten West Ham Star Set to Complete £9m Rennes Switch After Passing Medical

Rennes are closing in on the £9m signing of forgotten West Ham man Diafra Sakho, according to various reports in the UK.

Both Sky Sports - via journalist Kaveh Solhekol - and the London Evening Standard have reported that the striker has flown out to France to undergo a medical with the Ligue 1 club ahead of a transfer away from the Premier League.

Solhekol went on to state that Sakho had successfully passed the physical tests put to him by Rennes' medical team, and it seems only a matter of time before he departs the London Stadium for good.

Sakho has endured a miserable time at West Ham United, despite the flying start that he made to life in England's top flight.

West Ham forward Diafra Sakho has just passed Rennes medical. £9m deal agreed — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 30, 2017

The 27-year-old frontman scored six goals in his first six games for the Hammers upon his arrival from FC Metz in the summer of 2014, but his time in the capital has since been hampered by a plethora of injury troubles.

Back, hamstring and abductor issues have all contributed to Sakho missing a humongous 69 games for the Irons across his three-year stint with West Ham - injuries that have restricted him to only 58 appearances and 21 goals in all competitions since his £4.5m transfer.

Sakho featured just four times for Slaven Bilic's side last season in a campaign that the Croat saw his team struggle, particularly following their move to their new ground from their famous old home at Upton Park.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Sakho did net in the 2-0 victory over Cheltenham Town in the Carabao Cup last week before West Ham's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Newcastle United last Saturday.

Bilic praised the Senegal international following his display against the League Two outfit after that triumph, but it now seems that the forward is on his way out of the club despite that appraisal.

Bilic had said: "He didn't score because he didn't play (while he was injured). We know his strengths but the problem for him last season was that he played only four games.

If Diafra Sakho is sold and not replaced I am officially done. I will do a DT from Arsenal TV and bring the banner out on Gold, Sully & Slav — Up The Hammers (@Mr_BA6) August 29, 2017

"So hopefully he's going to stay fit long-term, that would be a big boost for us."