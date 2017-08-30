Hamburg Striker Lasogga Set for Leeds Loan as United Eye Chris Wood Replacement

Former Germany U21 international Pierre-Michel Lasogga is set for a season-long loan with Championship side Leeds United.

The powerful striker flew to England on Tuesday to look around the club and it appears he has given Hamburg and Leeds the green light over a temporary switch to England. The 25-year-old has scored 30 goals in his 107 appearances for Hamburg, however, the signing of André Hahn will leave Lasogga on the fringes of the first team at the Volksparkstadion.

Leeds are desperate for a replacement for star striker Chris Wood after the New Zealand international made a £15m switch to Premier League side Burnley.

Lasogga will move to Elland Road for the remainder of this season and his parent club are willing to continue paying a portion of his wages as part of the deal, according to HSV24.

One of Lasogga's best moments in a Hamburg shirt came in October 2013 where he scored an eight-minute hat-trick away to 1.FC Nuremberg in a 5-0 victory.

Scoring Hamburg's second, third and fourth goals of the game, the German striker completed his hat-trick with a powerful 30-yard strike at the Max-Morlock-Stadion.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

Lasogga will join compatriot Felix Wiedwald at Elland Road this season after the 27-year-old goalkeeper completed a £450k move from Werder Bremen earlier this summer.