Inter Make Improved Offer for Gunners Star Ahead of Proposed Return to Serie A

Shkodran Mustafi could be set to quit Arsenal, just 12 months after moving to the Emirates in a £35m transfer from Valencia.





The German international has attracted serious interest from Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti and with Arsène Wenger understood to still be unsure on if Mustafi has a future in north London, the World Cup winning defender could make a late summer switch to the San Siro.

Inter are prepared to offer Arsenal a loan fee of £4.6m to take the 25-year-old off their hands this season, however, should Mustafi play in 50% of Inter Milan's games during this campaign, the Nerazzurri would be obligated to buy the defender for £23m, according to Sky Sports.

Sky in Italy: Inter Milan make new offer to Arsenal for Shkodran Mustafi. £4.6m loan fee + £23m option to buy. Arsenal expect him to stay — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 29, 2017

Arsenal have come under heavy criticism since their 4-0 defeat at Anfield. Despite a shortage of players in defence, the Gunners allowed Gabriel to join La Liga side Valencia. Spanish full-back Nacho Monreal is currently being used as a makeshift centre-back by Wenger, while Héctor Bellerín and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also being used out of position in the Arsenal back line.





Even with the Gunners mulling over a move for Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, the north London side can't allow any more defensive players to leave the club if they want to restore their Champions League status.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Although Arsenal fans can forget about the worrying performances on the pitch for two weeks during the international break, uncertainty surrounding the future of Mustafi, Oxlade-Chamberlain and star man Alexis Sánchez is a major cause for concern amongst Gooners.