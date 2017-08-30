Juventus have officially completed the loan signing of German international and 2014 World Cup winner Benedikt Howedes from Schalke.

The 29-year-old Howedes has joined the reigning Serie A champions on an initial loan, with Juve holding an option to make the deal permanent next summer for a fixed price.

A club statement via Juve's official website revealed further information about the switch.

Juve have the option to sign the player to a permanent deal next summer but must pay €13m (£11.96m) if he plays 25 times this term. A further €3m (£2.7m) of add-ons will be included for performance-related targets.

Howedes, who played at left-back for Germany in the 2014 World Cup final, will replace Leonardo Bonucci in the Juve back-line following the Italian's move to Milan earlier this summer.

Now aged 29, he has spent his entire career to date at Schalke after first joining the club as a 13-year-old as far back as 2001. Howedes made his Schalke debut in the Champions League in October 2007 and has played over 330 games for his boyhood club since.

Moving to Italy represents an exciting new challenge for the German international.