Soccer

Leicester Knock Back Crystal Palace Interest After Potential Gray - Townsend Swap Deal Was Mooted

21 minutes ago

A suggestion that out-of-favour wingers Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend could potentially be involved in a swap deal before the end of the transfer window has seemingly been dismissed by the Foxes, according to  a report in the Leicester Mercury.

In an article by the Daily Mirror, the two speedsters were alleged to be part of a cash-plus-player swap deal which would see the pair both join the other's club in the hope for more game time.

Leicester were supposedly originally eyeing a straight cash deal for Crystal Palace winger Townsend with a somewhat mooted £27m fee.

But the clubs also had talks about the possibility of Gray heading to Selhurst Park, along with a payment of £10m, ­as the clock ticks down towards Thursday's 11pm deadline.

A potential fresh start would suit both men who have become bogged down in their respective side's in terms of regular first-team football.

Palace's Frank de Boer envisaged a right-back role for Townsend this season which he has struggled to adapt too, whereas Gray has not enjoyed consistent starts since becoming a Foxes player following his £3.5m move from Birmingham City.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

That situation has not changed even with fellow wideman Riyad Mahrez making it clear he wants to leave.

Gray was a last-gasp sub in Leicester’s first two league games of the season, and came off the bench for the final 30 minutes of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at Manchester United.

