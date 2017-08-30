Man City Star Sergio Aguero Considers Move Away as Arsenal Transfer Speculation Intensifies

Manchester City star Sergio Aguero could seek a move away from the club as soon as January, with Arsenal keen to land the the highly-rated forward.

Aguero has grown frustrated at City after a lack of appreciation from manager Pep Guardiola who favours the younger Gabriel Jesus in attack. Guardiola's pursuit of Alexis Sanchez has also unsettled Aguero, who sees his starting spot as under threat.

The 29-year-old has been prolific for City with the Argentina international scoring a total of 170 goals in 255 games for the Manchester club.

According to the Times, Aguero could soon become bait in Guardiola's pursuit of Arsenal forward Sanchez after failing in a £50m bid and a deal that included in-form City attacker Raheem Sterling.

Aguero is not currently thought to be keen on the prospect of a swap deal to the Emirates Stadium, but could reconsider if he becomes surplus to requirements under Guardiola's regime.

Sterling is reportedly interested in a move to the Gunners, but Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly holding out for the opportunity to sign the high-scoring Argentinian.

Despite signing impressive forward Alexandre Lacazette from Lille this summer, Wenger is eager to add more firepower his his front-line after starting the new campaign poorly with the club losing two of their opening three games.

City will not be expected to be pressured into a deal for Sanchez with the club starting the season strongly, only stuttering once at home against a newly invigorated Everton side.

Guardiola could decide whether he values Sanchez more than Aguero, with the former being able to play in wider positions as well as in attack.

