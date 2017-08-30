Man Utd Contact Arsenal as They Look to Muscle in on Man City's Move for Wantaway Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United have entered the race as a late contender to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

The Chilean attacker has been trying to engineer a move away from the Emirates all summer, but Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger does not want to let him leave, despite the fact that the player's contract will be expiring at the end of the season.

Sanchez's preferred destination is believed to be Manchester City, as he would love a reunion with Pep Guardiola. However, Jose Mourinho is reported as having made contact with Arsenal over the player - and given the fact that City do not want to part with neither Sergio Aguero nor Raheem Sterling in exchange, United could steal a march on their cross-town rivals.

Earlier reports suggested that City were willing to part ways with Sterling in order to see the deal through, but according to the Telegraph, the Etihad side intend to do no such thing, and will not entertain any mention of Aguero in any potential deal either.

United, meanwhile, have made great strides this summer, having brought in Romelu Lukaku to supplement an already strong attack boasting the likes of Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford. Snatching Sanchez up would certainly give them a huge boost as they look to continue on their successful season-opening run.