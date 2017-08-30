Man Utd Veteran Antonio Valencia Reveals What Part of His Game He Wants to Improve This Season

Antonio Valencia has revealed the one key piece of his game that he is desperate to improve upon during the 2017/18 season.

The Manchester United right-back explained why he would be trying to use his left foot more to pass, shoot and cross the ball in a bid to become a more all-rounded player at the club.

Valencia is now in his ninth full season as a Red Devils first-team star but, in an interview with the club's official site, remarked that he was by no means the finished article despite playing for one of the world's biggest teams.

Gene Sweeney Jr./GettyImages

He said: “There is always something to improve on and, this season, I will try to be better with my left foot.

“I will shoot more, try to do more with it and I hope, this year, I can achieve this. Overall, I just wish to be better and, God willing, things will go the right way for me and for the team.”

Valencia, who is known for his trademark lung busting runs down the right flank, was part of Jose Mourinho's side that lifted the EFL Cup and Europa League last term - the latter of which granted them a place in this season's Champions League.

The Ecuador international went on to add that he was eagerly anticipating playing in UEFA's flagship continental club tournament once more after a few years out of the competition, and stated that winning the title was one of the club's major aims for this season.

He said: “There is an excitement about being back in the competition. I miss the Champions League song and the timing of the game, plus the whole environment and what it is like to play a Champions League match. We are back and we are hoping to do a good job.

"We hope we can win it. That is the objective. When you play in an important competition like that, you just want to win. Right now, we are taking it step by step, phase by phase. Hopefully we can achieve that.”