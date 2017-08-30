Newcastle Set to Expel Deadwood From Club Before End of Transfer Window

Newcastle United look set to get rid of a number of unwanted players before the end of the transfer window, with Grant Hanley looking set to join Championship side Norwich City in the next 24 hours.

The Scottish international signed for Newcastle in 2016 from Blackburn for a fee of £5.5m, however he failed to impress last season - only making 10 league appearances in Newcastle's Championship winning campaign - and has been deemed surplus to requirements this season for the Magpies.

The Chronicle has even reported that if a deal for the defender cannot be finalised before the end of the transfer window, he will more than likely be left out of the first-team squad - which is named on September 1 - and will be left to train with the Academy, meaning the defender will have to wait until the January transfer window before he can leave the club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Hanley isn't the only player who looks likely to leave St James' Park, with Tim Krul, Massadio Haidara, Jack Colback, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and Henri Saivet all looking likely to leave the club before the end of the transfer window after falling out of favour with the manager.

Newcastle have already sold Siem de Jong and Emmanuel Riviere to Ajax and Metz in the last couple of days, with the list of players leaving looking set to increase in the coming days.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Reports are suggesting Hull City are interested in taking Jack Colback on a season-long loan, with the Tigers even willing to pay a portion of the player's wage.

The Magpies are lining up a number of deals to bring fresh talent into the club, however due to the small budget given to Benitez, he is relying on players being sold in order to raise more funds for him to spend.

After losing their first two games of the season, Newcastle bounced back with an emphatic 3-0 home win over West Ham at the weekend to give the fans a new sense of optimism for the season ahead, and with the transfer deadline edging ever closer, it certainly looks as if Newcastle's business is far from being complete.