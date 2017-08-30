Soccer

Newcastle Set to Expel Deadwood From Club Before End of Transfer Window

41 minutes ago

Newcastle United look set to get rid of a number of unwanted players before the end of the transfer window, with Grant Hanley looking set to join Championship side Norwich City in the next 24 hours.

The Scottish international signed for Newcastle in 2016 from Blackburn for a fee of £5.5m, however he failed to impress last season - only making 10 league appearances in Newcastle's Championship winning campaign - and has been deemed surplus to requirements this season for the Magpies.

The Chronicle has even reported that if a deal for the defender cannot be finalised before the end of the transfer window, he will more than likely be left out of the first-team squad - which is named on September 1 - and will be left to train with the Academy, meaning the defender will have to wait until the January transfer window before he can leave the club.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Hanley isn't the only player who looks likely to leave St James' Park, with Tim Krul, Massadio Haidara, Jack Colback, Yasin Ben El-Mhanni and Henri Saivet all looking likely to leave the club before the end of the transfer window after falling out of favour with the manager.

Newcastle have already sold Siem de Jong and Emmanuel Riviere to Ajax and Metz in the last couple of days, with the list of players leaving looking set to increase in the coming days.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Reports are suggesting Hull City are interested in taking Jack Colback on a season-long loan, with the Tigers even willing to pay a portion of the player's wage.

The Magpies are lining up a number of deals to bring fresh talent into the club, however due to the small budget given to Benitez, he is relying on players being sold in order to raise more funds for him to spend.

After losing their first two games of the season, Newcastle bounced back with an emphatic 3-0 home win over West Ham at the weekend to give the fans a new sense of optimism for the season ahead, and with the transfer deadline edging ever closer, it certainly looks as if Newcastle's business is far from being complete.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters