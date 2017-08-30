Soccer

Report Claims Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Set for Liverpool Medical Ahead of £40m Transfer

2 hours ago

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be set to undergo medical tests at Liverpool's St George's Park later today ahead of a proposed move to Anfield, according to reports on Twitter.

With little time left before the transfer window closes on Thursday night, it had appeared that Oxlade-Chamberlain would be on his way to Chelsea after the Blues had a £40m offer accepted by Arsenal.

However, Oxlade-Chamberlain is understood to prefer a move to Liverpool because of fears he would be used as a wing-back under Antonio Conte. A Reds fan as a child, Oxlade-Chamberlain can see himself working under Jürgen Klopp in the heart of the Liverpool midfield.


Liverpool have reportedly seen an offer of £30m rejected by Arsenal already, although an improved bid is likely to be tabled before the transfer window closes. Should Oxlade-Chamberlain ditch north London for Merseyside, Liverpool's pursuit of AS Monaco winger Thomas Lemar will likely be put on hold.

With fans still desperate to see Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk through the door at Anfield, there was a collective sigh of relief when the club announced that Naby Keita would be joining Liverpool next season. 

Keita has been a key target for Liverpool all summer and the ability to break down RB Leipzig's resilient negotiating tactics is a sign the Reds are still one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

