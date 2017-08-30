Robert Snodgrass Slams West Ham & Bilic Over 'Broken Promises' After Leaving Hammers Hell

Robert Snodgrass has sensationally revealed that he knew his dream West Ham move would turn into a nightmare just one match into his Hammers career.

The winger surprisingly joined Championship side Aston Villa on a season-long loan on 25th August just six months after moving to the London Stadium from Hull City.

In an interview with the Herald newspaper, though, Snodgrass explained why he had been left baffled by West Ham boss Slaven Bilic's indecisiveness about where he should play as he made his debut in the 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City back in January.

He said: “I realised from the off that it wasn’t going to happen. I was coming on against Manchester City and he [Bilic] said ‘where do you want to play, on the left or right?’

"I thought ‘You’ve just signed me and I’ve played on the right or behind the striker at Hull City all season’. I found it very strange. That was my debut. And every time I played I was on the left. Alarm bells were ringing right away.

"I don’t know why he did it. I came in just as Payet left and maybe it was a case of ‘you can play there’ but I’d only filled in on the left on a couple of times.

“He probably thought he was onto a winner but I hate that position. When you’re Scottish you’re brought up to play anywhere and it’s fine to play for one or two games but you need to play in your right position, especially on the back of scoring nine goals for Hull City. At that stage nobody had scored more goals for Hull, or for West Ham.”

Despite claiming that further talks with Bilic over his best position didn't rectify the problem - "His answer was basically that when people are confident they can play anywhere" - Snodgrass stated that he bore no ill-will to West Ham, his fellow players or the club's fanbase regardless of his transfer not bearing fruit.

He added: “I enjoyed every second at West Ham with the lads and the staff. It’s a club that is well run but there were certain things behind the scenes that weren’t right.

"There are certain things that I can’t really say here, but you look at it and you end up getting a lot of stick for something when you came in probably at the wrong time.

"I want to wear my heart on my sleeve and be loyal. What you see is what you get. If that isn’t the same the other way then I don’t want to be part of it.”