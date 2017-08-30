Tottenham Set to Battle Bournemouth for Leicester Winger Demarai Gray

Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign Leicester's Demarai Gray, according to The Mirror.

Mauricio Pochettino's side are also said to have moved to the top of the queue for the winger's signature, ahead of Crystal Palace and Bournemouth.

The Endland Under-21 international has reportedly told Leicester to play him or sell him, as he becomes increasingly frustrated at his lack of playing time.

The young starlet is thought to want first team football in order to try and force his way into the senior England side before the World Cup next year.

Crystal Palace had been linked with a move for Gray, offering a swap deal for Andros Townsend, but that is thought to no longer be on the cards.

Bournemouth have also reportedly offered nearly £30m for the attacking ace, however Spurs are now said to be leading the race for his signature.

Any news about Tottenham's alleged bid for Demarai Gray? Rumours are saying £30mil+ ! #bbcsportsday — Tim Sherwood (@TimFerwood) August 30, 2017

It is understood that Tottenham have tabled a hefty straight cash bid, similar to that of Bournemouth, in order to try and persuade Leicester to sell.

Gray has been outstanding for England's U21s, but has failed to break into the Leicester first team, making just nine starts last season for the Foxes.

Furthermore, Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has only used Gray off the bench in City's first three League games, despite Riyad Mahrez constantly trying to push through a move away from the club.

The situation has left Gray hugely frustrated. His frustration is thought to be further fueled by the fact that despite Leicester rejecting big bids for him, he is only on around £25,000-a-week at the King Power, way short of Leicester's other prized assets like Jamie Vardy, who's on £100,000-a-week.

Leicester City have rejected a £25m bid from Tottenham Hotspur for winger Demarai Gray. pic.twitter.com/GnHNsizEP1 — Transfer Centre Live (@TransferCentreL) August 30, 2017

Nevertheless, Gray's prospects at the King Power could improve hugely if Mahrez leaves, although a move to Tottenham would still be very tempting for the youngster.