Wantaway Riyad Mahrez Set for Leicester Stay Despite Reported Late Man Utd Interest

Leicester City are set to keep hold of wantaway star Riyad Mahrez despite late interest and a supposed £50m bid from Manchester United.



French TV station SFR Sport have claimed that Jose Mourinho wanted to bring the Algeria international to Old Trafford before the transfer window closes on 31st August.

However, United's board is resisting Mourinho's desire to lure Mahrez away from the Foxes as they remain unconvinced that he is worth such a fee and, coupled with Leicester's desire not to sell, will see Mahrez remain with the 2015/16 champions for the first half of this term at least.

Mahrez handed in a transfer request in an effort to force a move away from the King Power stadium earlier in the summer and, despite still eyeing the exit door, has remained professional enough to feature for Craig Shakespeare's side in the opening weeks of the season.

Serie A giants Roma had been touted as the most plausible destination for Mahrez, but they pulled out of the race to land his signature after Leicester rejected their numerous bids to prise him away from the Midlands.

United have now become the latest name to be linked to the 25-year-old as reports suggest that Mourinho is keen to bring Mahrez to Manchester to complete his first-team squad.

The ex-Chelsea and Real Madrid manager is on the lookout to bring in at least one more signing to finish off his summer business after already spending about £140m on acquiring three other players.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

United's hierarchy, though, are reluctant to part with the £50m required to persuade Leicester to sell their star forward and could force Mourinho to go with the players he has at his disposal until January at the earliest.

The Red Devils had pursued Inter Milan winger Ivan Perisic for much of the close season, but were dead set against paying the rumoured £40m fee it would have taken to convince I Nerazzurri to part with the Croatia international.

Saying it now, Mahrez is off to Man Utd #Afc — Shahir Kidwai (@KidwaiShahir) August 29, 2017

That saw United turn their attentions to Mahrez, but it is looking increasingly likely that the former Metz man will remain with Leicester for a while longer unless United give in to Mourinho's demands.

