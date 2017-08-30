Soccer

West Brom Target Watford Keeper Costel Pantilimon as Backup Option for Ben Foster

an hour ago

West Brom are reportedly lining up a move for Watford shot stopper Costel Pantilimon. 

It appears Baggies boss Tony Pulis has identified the former Manchester City keeper as ideal cover for Ben Foster.

After six years in the Premier League Pantilimon has largely featured as the backup option. At City, Pantilimon managed only seven league appearances in three seasons, but featured in a host of cup games.

During his two year stint at Sunderland, the 30-year-old forced his way onto the team sheet, making 45 league appearances for the Black Cats.

The Romania international has only made a handful of appearances since joining Watford last January.

According to a report from the Birmingham Mail, West Brom are now targeting a move for the out of favour keeper. Pulis will hope Pantilimon will provide cover and competition for the club's 34-year-old first choice keeper Ben Foster.

The Baggies have invested well so far in the transfer window, making inexpensive deals for Gareth Barry, Yuning Zhang, and Ahmed Hegazy, while spending big on Southampton's Jay Rodriguez and RB Leipzig's Oliver Burke.

Pulis' side have also reportedly agreed a £7m deal for Arsenal full-back Kieran Gibbs, and are thought to be keen on securing a loan move for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

The Baggies strong start to the new campaign reflects the quality business they've conducted this summer, with the club collecting seven points from their opening three league games. 

West Brom currently sit fifth in the Premier League and face Brighton and Hove Albion after the international break. 

