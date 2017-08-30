Soccer

West Ham 'in Talks' With Lorient Striker Abdul Majeed Waris as Diafra Sakho Replacement

42 minutes ago

West Ham United are looking to add depth to their squad before Thursday night's transfer deadline with the potential addition of Lorient striker Abdul Majeed Waris.

According to Sky Sports, Waris is currently in London for talks with the Hammers and is likely to be a replacement for Rennes-bound Diafra Sakho.

A full Ghanaian international since 2012, but not part of the current squad, Waris has been playing his club football in Europe since 2010 when he signed with BK Hacken in Sweden.

The 25-year-old has also played for Spartak Moscow in Russia and Trabzonspor in Turkey, before then moving on to Lorient two summers ago.

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

Waris has actually already spent some time playing in England as well after two years of his youth career came on British shores after leaving the Right to Dream Academy in Ghana in 2008.

His most prolific campaign to date came when he scored 26 goals in all competitions for Hacken during the 2012 Swedish season, while he has netted 21 times in total in two years with Lorient.

