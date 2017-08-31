Agent of Napoli's Elseid Hysaj Reveals Full-Back Rejected Chance to Join Serie A Rivals This Summer

Mario Giuffredi, the agent of Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj has revealed his client turned down the chance to join Juventus earlier this summer.

23-year-old Hysaj was tipped to be Juventus's replacement for Dani Alves - who traded Turin for Paris Saint-Germain - but with his loyalties remaining firmly with Napoli, the Old Lady ultimately secured Milan's Mattia De Sciglio as their new full-back.

After playing an integral role in Napoli's previous two Serie A campaigns - a combined 72 league appearances - following his move from Empoli, and the club seemingly on the up, it is understood that Hysaj did not want to jump ship when the club was showing signs of imminent success.



Giuffredi told Il Mattino, via Football Italia: “I’ll tell you about Hysaj: Juve called me and asked me for him. I listened to them and referred it to the lad.

“He didn’t even allow me to open talks with them because he told me that he wasn’t thinking about leaving Napoli and wanted to stay at Napoli. He wants to win the League there. No-one could’ve changed that.”

Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

After finishing third in the Serie A table last season and two wins from the opening two games, Napoli are seemingly in a good position to build on their previous campaign and as such, could achieve Hysaj's dream of lifting the Serie A title if they continue their upward trajectory.