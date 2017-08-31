Soccer

Algeria Federation Lets Riyad Mahrez Leave Camp to Finalize Transfer from Leicester

2 hours ago

Algeria's Football Federation have given Leicester City's Riyad Mahrez permission to temporarily leave the national side in order to finalise negotiations with his reported 'new club'.

According to AS Sport, the attacker was authorised to depart on a 'express flight' to Europe by the team's coach Lucas Alcaraz and the president of his country's footballing body.

However, what is still undetermined is what destination Mahrez is eventually bound for.

Offers are rumoured to have been received from Arsenal and Chelsea in the Premiership, with an accelerated interest by Barcelona coming to light within the past few hours.

Barca have reportedly been in contact with the Algerian forward, and have sped-up talks between the club and Mahrez. Although, Nou Camp officials have informed Mahrez through its technical secretariat that such a move would only be on the cards if the Blaugrana were to fail to land Philippe Coutinho.

Roma has been previously touted as another option for Mahrez this summer, but the Italian club have seemingly ended their interest at this point, with their last £32m bid said to have been rejected by Leicester.

Until more news materialises it is unclear as to what club Mahrez will be playing for tomorrow. One thing does appear certain however, he is very likely to no longer be a Foxes player come the end of today.

