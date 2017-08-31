Arsenal Eye Last Minute Sanchez Replacement as Man City Prepare Huge Bid for Wantaway Star

Arsenal are reportedly hoping to strike a deal for Paris Saint-Germain and Germany winger Julian Draxler in the final hours of the summer transfer window as they prepare for a future without wantaway contract rebel Alexis Sanchez.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners will only let Sanchez leave for Manchester City if they have brought in a suitable replacement. That means an approach for long-standing target Draxler.

Image by Sal Sayles

Despite only moving to France in January of this year, Draxler has been linked with a move away from PSG following the arrival of Neymar and the expected signing of Kylian Mbappe.

It is not said how much Arsenal would be willing to pay, but the Gunners would almost certainly be in profit for the day if they force City to meet their £70m demands for Sanchez.

The Mirror's report notes that a Riyad Mahrez, on his way back to Europe from international duty with Algeria to complete a transfer to an unspecified club, is an alternative option.

It is also suggested that Arsene Wenger could reignite interest in Thomas Lemar, who is in talks with Liverpool as a likely replacement for the seemingly Barcelona-bound Philippe Coutinho.

According to The Indepdendent, the £70m bid it will take for City and Pep Guardiola to prise Sanchez away from the Emirates Stadium is coming.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

It is set to be a straight cash offer, as opposed to a proposal including a City player in part-exchange, while it is noted that the Manchester club have already sent a team of legal and medical officials to South America where Sanchez is with the Chilean national squad.

The Independent suggests that Arsene Wenger's adamant 'not for sale' stance has softened, while there has been growing pressure as a result of the 'disgruntled mood' towards Sanchez from the rest of the Arsenal dressing room, which makes moving him on somewhat necessary.