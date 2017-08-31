Soccer

Arsenal Make £90m Bid for Thomas Lemar as Gunners Prepare to Rival Liverpool for Midfielder

an hour ago

Deadline day has well and truly blown up as Arsene Wenger has finally woken up, with Arsenal believed to have tabled a sensational £90m bid for Thomas Lemar.

According to the Mail, Wenger has tabled the massive offer to rival Liverpool for the Monaco star and send Arsenal fans into an absolute frenzy.

Arsenal had been linked with Lemar earlier in the summer but talks gradually stalled and it appeared they would miss out on the 21-year-old, with Liverpool moving into pole position over the last few days.

The move could well signal Arsenal's intentions regarding Alexis Sanchez, with Manchester City pushing to bring the Chilean to the Etihad today and Wenger only willing to sanction the move if he can bring in a replacement.

Julian Draxler seemed to be the most likely replacement for Sanchez, however with the German midfielder seemingly not hugely keen on a move to Arsenal progress in north London seemed to be grinding to a halt.

Thomas Lemar has been on the radar of many teams across Europe after starring in Monaco's title winning season last year, so a move by Arsenal to sign him would be a major signal of ambition.

Arsenal have made it clear over the last couple of days that they do not have the funds to make any further major signings, so the sudden nature of this monster bid for Lemar would suggest there might have been a breakthrough in negotiations for Sanchez.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters