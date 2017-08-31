Arsenal Make £90m Bid for Thomas Lemar as Gunners Prepare to Rival Liverpool for Midfielder

Deadline day has well and truly blown up as Arsene Wenger has finally woken up, with Arsenal believed to have tabled a sensational £90m bid for Thomas Lemar.

According to the Mail, Wenger has tabled the massive offer to rival Liverpool for the Monaco star and send Arsenal fans into an absolute frenzy.

Arsenal had been linked with Lemar earlier in the summer but talks gradually stalled and it appeared they would miss out on the 21-year-old, with Liverpool moving into pole position over the last few days.

The move could well signal Arsenal's intentions regarding Alexis Sanchez, with Manchester City pushing to bring the Chilean to the Etihad today and Wenger only willing to sanction the move if he can bring in a replacement.

Julian Draxler seemed to be the most likely replacement for Sanchez, however with the German midfielder seemingly not hugely keen on a move to Arsenal progress in north London seemed to be grinding to a halt.

Man City second bid for Alexis Sanchez is £55m plus £5m in add ons. We're also told Arsenal are back in for Thomas Lemar from Monaco — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 31, 2017

Thomas Lemar has been on the radar of many teams across Europe after starring in Monaco's title winning season last year, so a move by Arsenal to sign him would be a major signal of ambition.

Arsenal have made it clear over the last couple of days that they do not have the funds to make any further major signings, so the sudden nature of this monster bid for Lemar would suggest there might have been a breakthrough in negotiations for Sanchez.