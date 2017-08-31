Betting Company Form Official Partnership With Top Serie A Side Inter Milan in First of a Kind

This week, FC Internazionale have announced on their official club website that they have formed a partnership agreement with renowned betting company Bwin.

This organisation will now become the first ever betting company to form an official partnership with a professional football club, where the contract will last between the beginning of this season until 2022.

This agreement will create a new dimension of football betting, with pitch side LED screens promoting live odds to fans during Internazionale matches this season. This new revelation has already been tested within the opening game of the season in a 3-0 victory over Fiorentina.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Bwin's partnership with the Nerazzurri will prove to be fruitful for Internazionale fans in particular, as the betting site will allow supporters to analyse and evaluate the odds presented by Bwin in conjunction with statistics, promotions and special offers.

Michael Gandler, Chief Revenue Officer of FC Internazionale, has revealed that he is 'delighted to have reached a partnership agreement with an international brand of Bwin's size and prestige'. The Chief Revenue Officer then goes onto say that both Bwin and FC Internazionale are united by their desire for growth and development; whilst also stating that he hopes that this new partnership leads to a future full of success and innovation.

On the other hand, a member of Bwin's Italia board of Directors, Moreno Marasco, has described their new official partnership to be a 'privilege' and hopes that this collaboration will portray the companies closeness with the world of sport and it's values.